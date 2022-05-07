Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sub-inspector shot at in Yamunanagar
Sub-inspector shot at in Yamunanagar

A sub-inspector rank officer with the Yamunanagar police, Satish Kumar on Friday received two bullet injuries when a suspect he was following opened fire at him in Radaur region around noon
Published on May 07, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The cop from Kurukshetra’s Indri, attached with the Radaur police station, was on patrolling duty when he asked two-bike borne men to stop and one of them fired at him, deputy superintendent of police (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said.

“Two shots were fired and he received injuries near the arm and stomach. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be stable. His statements were recorded and a case for attempted murder has been registered,” he added.

Teams have been constituted and nakas have been placed to nab the accused at the earliest.

