Sub-inspector shot at in Yamunanagar
A sub-inspector rank officer with the Yamunanagar police, Satish Kumar on Friday received two bullet injuries when a suspect he was following opened fire at him in Radaur region around noon.
The cop from Kurukshetra’s Indri, attached with the Radaur police station, was on patrolling duty when he asked two-bike borne men to stop and one of them fired at him, deputy superintendent of police (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said.
“Two shots were fired and he received injuries near the arm and stomach. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be stable. His statements were recorded and a case for attempted murder has been registered,” he added.
Teams have been constituted and nakas have been placed to nab the accused at the earliest.
Dowry harassment: Man dies saving daughter from violent son-in-law
A 58-year-old man was killed while trying to protect the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar's daughter from his violent son-in-law on Thursday night. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested. On the night of the murder, the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar, received a troubling phone call from his daughter, who said that the accused, Sanjay Arora, 31, of New Hargobind Nagar, was hitting her and demanding a scooter as dowry.
How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest
Chandigarh : In a major embarrassment, the Punjab Police failed to bring Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, booked on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, to Mohali after arresting him from his house in Delhi. The Punjab Police team led by Mohali SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP (detective) KS Sandhu that arrested Bagga on Friday morning, was stopped in Haryana while he was being taken to Punjab.
AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.
Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
