Subject blues: No physical education at Khalsa college, Ludhiana, leaves students disappointed

The aspiring students of Gujranwala Guru Nanak (GGN) Khalsa College for Boys, Civil Lines, expressed their disappointment as the institute does not offer physical education as an academic subject, signifying a gap in the curriculum. Despite having a sanctioned post for a physical education teacher, the position has remained vacant for an extended period at GGN Khalsa College for Boys, Civil Lines. (HT Photo)

The students of the aided institute, which has over 1,400 learners, are forced to opt for alternative subjects due to the lack of option in the undergraduate course.

Despite having a sanctioned post for a physical education teacher, the position has remained vacant for an extended period, leading to a significant impact on the college’s sports culture. Without a dedicated instructor, structured training has taken a back seat.

A student, on the condition of anonymity, expressed frustration, saying, “The absence of a qualified instructor has hindered the organisation of sports activities. We are deprived of proper training and opportunities to excel in various events.”

A college faculty member revealed that in the absence of a dedicated physical education teacher, a teacher from another subject is assigned to oversee sports activities. “We still have athletics, as well as a cricket team that participates in inter-college and inter-district tournaments. However, other sports teams have diminished due to a lack of formal training and interest,” the teacher stated.

Another student shared similar disappointment, explaining how several of his school friends have opted for different colleges where physical education is available as a subject. “Many students are passionate about sports, and without proper guidance or a formal subject, they prefer other institutions,” he remarked.

Interestingly, while the college provides cricket coaching, students involved in other sports train independently.

When questioned about the issue, college principal Arvinder Singh Bhalla admitted that the institution does not currently offer physical education as a subject and confirmed that the post for a physical education teacher remains vacant. “For now, there are no plans to introduce the subject in the next session,” he stated, without elaborating on the reasons behind the decision.

As sports remain an integral part of education, students hope for a positive change in the near future.