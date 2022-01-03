Sub-junior badminton tournament: Sanskruti, Aneri record wins

Sanskruti Satarkar and Aneri Kotak won their qualification girls’ singles U-17 round two matches on the first day of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday. The tournament is being organised by Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association.

In other qualification girls’ singles U-17 round two matches, Aarti Chougale beat Zenith Abbigail 15-10, 15-9; Padmini Revilla Reddy ousted Naga Sahithi Mandaleeka 15-9, 15-10; Srimeenakshi K. beat Sanjana Sharma 15-5, 15-9 while Anusanjana Murali outplayed Mihika Jagdale 15-4, 15-12 to surge ahead. Ketaki Thite defeated Tanvi Gupta 15-10, 19-17 and Muskaan Khan got the better of Aadhira Rajkumar 15-4, 15-13.

In the boys’ U-17 singles qualification round one matches, Hursh Singh Thokchom pipped Aryan Epte 15-11, 16-14; Suryanshu Tripathi routed Krishna Sharma 15-12, 15-8, Pranav Krishnamurthi Vamsi beat Krishna Jarugumilli 15-5, 15-6 and Harshit Dahiya overpowered Aaryan 15-1, 15-1. Sugi Sai Bala Singha G also recorded an easy win over Soham Shilimkar 15-8, 15-6 and Sparsh Seth Kanishk beat Kiran Bengre 15-3, 15-7. Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while inaugurating the tournament said the department of sports and youth affairs has been directed to conduct mapping as per the specialisation of sports in each district so that necessary infrastructure could be upgraded accordingly. He also announced to give ₹11 lakh to the Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, from his discretionary fund.