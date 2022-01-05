Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sub-junior badminton tournament: Tiya, Mahi record wins
chandigarh news

Sub-junior badminton tournament: Tiya, Mahi record wins

Delhi’s Tiya Dabas and Mahi Sen from Chhattisgarh won their respective girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4 matches during the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Tuesday
The sub-junior badminton tournament is being played at at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Delhi’s Tiya Dabas and Mahi Sen from Chhattisgarh won their respective girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4 matches during the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Tuesday. The tournament is being organised by Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association.

Tiya beat Punjab’s Manya Ralhan 16-14, 20-21, 15-10 while Mahi Sen ousted Andhra Pradesh’s Harshitha Bokam 9-15, 17-15, 15-11 to surge ahead in the tournament. In other girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4 matches, Gujarat’s Aishani Tiwari routed Maharashtra’s Siya Singh 15-9, 15-9, Maharashtra’s Ananya Gadgil beat Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni 15-9, 15-2 while Haryana’s Ruchi Chahal pipped Gatha Suryawanshi 15-4 15-9.

Results

Girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4: Tiya Dabas (DLI) bt (PNB) Manya Ralhan 16-14, 20-21, 15-10; Mahi Sen (CG) bt (AP) Harshitha Bokam 9-15, 17-15, 15-11; Aishani Tiwari (GUJ) bt (MAH) Siya Singh 15-9, 15-9; Ananya Gadgil (MAH) bt (TS) Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni 15-9, 15-2; Ruchi Chahal (HAR) bt (MAH) Gatha Suryawanshi 15-4, 15-9; Hashini S. (TN) bt (KTK) Disha Santosh 15-6, 15-8; Sreshta Reddy K (TS) bt (HAR) Jiya Gulati 15-9, 15-8; Shriyanshi Valishetty (TS) bt (CHG) Kanishka Kalia 15-5, 15-10; Zainab Saeed (DLI) bt (KER) Nanda Ghosh 15-9, 15-10; Sri Vyshnavi S.V.S. (TS) bt (TN) Teja Sivakumar 15-7, 7-15, 15-9; Rujula Ramu (KTK) bt (TS) Poojitha Nellikanti 17-15, 15-8.

RELATED STORIES

Boys’ U-17 qualifying round 3: Harshit Dahiya (DLI) bt (AP) Dileep Kumar Gulipalli 15-4, 12-15, 15-9; Sugi Sai Bala Singha G. (TN) bt (TS) Jayaditya Kasula 10-15, 15-9, 15-11; Rounak Chouhan (CG) bt (TN) Jayanth C.B. 15-11, 15-6; Ishaan Sihag (HAR) bt (UP) Shivam Verma 16-14, 15-6; Nagesh Chamle (MAH) bt (HP) Aditya Sharma 18-16, 15-8; Neetesh Thakur (UP) bt (MAH) Malhar Ghadi 15-9, 15-12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP