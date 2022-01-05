Sub-junior badminton tournament: Tiya, Mahi record wins

Delhi’s Tiya Dabas and Mahi Sen from Chhattisgarh won their respective girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4 matches during the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Tuesday. The tournament is being organised by Sports Promotion Society, Panchkula, under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association.

Tiya beat Punjab’s Manya Ralhan 16-14, 20-21, 15-10 while Mahi Sen ousted Andhra Pradesh’s Harshitha Bokam 9-15, 17-15, 15-11 to surge ahead in the tournament. In other girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4 matches, Gujarat’s Aishani Tiwari routed Maharashtra’s Siya Singh 15-9, 15-9, Maharashtra’s Ananya Gadgil beat Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni 15-9, 15-2 while Haryana’s Ruchi Chahal pipped Gatha Suryawanshi 15-4 15-9.

Results

Girls’ U-17 qualifying round 4: Tiya Dabas (DLI) bt (PNB) Manya Ralhan 16-14, 20-21, 15-10; Mahi Sen (CG) bt (AP) Harshitha Bokam 9-15, 17-15, 15-11; Aishani Tiwari (GUJ) bt (MAH) Siya Singh 15-9, 15-9; Ananya Gadgil (MAH) bt (TS) Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni 15-9, 15-2; Ruchi Chahal (HAR) bt (MAH) Gatha Suryawanshi 15-4, 15-9; Hashini S. (TN) bt (KTK) Disha Santosh 15-6, 15-8; Sreshta Reddy K (TS) bt (HAR) Jiya Gulati 15-9, 15-8; Shriyanshi Valishetty (TS) bt (CHG) Kanishka Kalia 15-5, 15-10; Zainab Saeed (DLI) bt (KER) Nanda Ghosh 15-9, 15-10; Sri Vyshnavi S.V.S. (TS) bt (TN) Teja Sivakumar 15-7, 7-15, 15-9; Rujula Ramu (KTK) bt (TS) Poojitha Nellikanti 17-15, 15-8.

Boys’ U-17 qualifying round 3: Harshit Dahiya (DLI) bt (AP) Dileep Kumar Gulipalli 15-4, 12-15, 15-9; Sugi Sai Bala Singha G. (TN) bt (TS) Jayaditya Kasula 10-15, 15-9, 15-11; Rounak Chouhan (CG) bt (TN) Jayanth C.B. 15-11, 15-6; Ishaan Sihag (HAR) bt (UP) Shivam Verma 16-14, 15-6; Nagesh Chamle (MAH) bt (HP) Aditya Sharma 18-16, 15-8; Neetesh Thakur (UP) bt (MAH) Malhar Ghadi 15-9, 15-12.