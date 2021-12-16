Sukhbir Badal dares Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa in his bastion Dera Baba Nanak

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday dared Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on his home turf Dera Baba Nanak, saying he will face a crushing defeat at the hands of their party candidate from the constituency.

Addressing a rally here in support of party candidate Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon, Sukhbir said Randhawa will be booked “for all his wrong deeds” once they form government in Punjab. “The police officials party to his illegal acts will also be taken to the task,” he added.

The next SAD-BSP alliance government, he said, will review and scrap all anti-people decisions taken by the Congress government in its last three months in office, including those aimed at enriching their leaders and their kith and kin.

“The gathering of 2 lakh people at Moga has started the countdown of the scam-ridden Congress government. It is just a matter of time. The government has just 360 hours left before imposition of the model code of conduct,” he said.

The SAD president said that CM Charanjit Singh Channi has realised that people are fed up with the misrule of Congress government. “He has finally given up knowing that he cannot implement even one of the countless announcements he has made. Also, he will have to suffer the ignominy of not even being considered as the CM candidate of the Congress,” he said.