Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal demands Pargat’s resignation in assistant professor recruitment scam
chandigarh news

Sukhbir Badal demands Pargat’s resignation in assistant professor recruitment scam

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal also asked CM to explain why the exam for recruitment of 1,091 assistant professors was fixed to hire only research scholars, teachers of govt colleges
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a gathering recently.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amloh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded immediate resignation of Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh in the alleged multi-crore assistant professor recruitment scam, saying not only were all the rules and procedures set aside to recruit the chosen ones after leakage of exam papers but even crores of rupees changed hands.

Addressing mediapersons at Amloh during a rally organised by party candidate Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Sukhbir also asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to explain why the entire examination for recruitment of 1,091 assistant professors was fixed to recruit only research scholars and teachers of government colleges by awarding them an extra 5 marks and why the responsibility of setting the examination papers was given to guides of research scholars.

“The CM should also explain why the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines were not followed in the recruitment process and why the responsibility for hiring to the class one job was not entrusted to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC),” he said.

Sukhbir accused Pargat of trying to hush up the scam by failing to take into account the objections of candidates which came to light immediately after the papers of various subjects were conducted by the Punjabi University and the Guru Nanak Dev University on November 21-22.

“It is equally condemnable that Pargat Singh, who swears by probity, did not even react after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the recruitment process. It is shocking that despite clear cut evidence of leakage of papers, the minister has not scrapped the entire process,” he added.

Demanding a high-level probe into the entire exercise, the SAD president said that aggrieved students told him they had lost faith in the system because the Channi government’s decision to award extra 5 marks to government teachers appearing in the exam.

Minister Pargat Singh said the issue has been blown out of proportion. “Instead of pointing fingers at me, Sukhbir should look back and see what damage he and his party has done to Punjab during their tenure,” he said.

“Nothing substantial has been found in the allegations of scam as of now. I have spoken to vice-chancellors of both the universities and inquired into the matter,” he said.

