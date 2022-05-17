Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders
(From left) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar president Simranjit Singh Mann, former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna and former (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK during a “panthic gathering” at Teja Singh Samundri Hall Golden Temple Complex. (HT Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.

The committee includes SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, head of Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa on behalf of Sant Samaj, head of Tarna Dal Harian Vela Baba Nihal Singh on behalf of Nihang organisations, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi president and former DSGMC chiefs Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal.

The SGPC president said that suggestions received from Sikh organisations will be respected and the committee will be expanded if need be.

He added the first meeting of the committee has been called at the SGPC office in Amritsar on May 19.

