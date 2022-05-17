Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders.
The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
The committee includes SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, head of Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa on behalf of Sant Samaj, head of Tarna Dal Harian Vela Baba Nihal Singh on behalf of Nihang organisations, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi president and former DSGMC chiefs Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal.
The SGPC president said that suggestions received from Sikh organisations will be respected and the committee will be expanded if need be.
He added the first meeting of the committee has been called at the SGPC office in Amritsar on May 19.
-
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
-
15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhandri Kalan. The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts. Based on the complaint of the girl's father, police have registered a case against the boy who lives in a labour quarter with his family and is a school dropout.
-
Medical student’s bike, mobile phone snatched in Ludhiana
Four miscreants robbed a medical student of The victim, Chetan Rathi of Barewal Road,'s motorcycle, cash and mobile phone in the posh Lodhi Club Road locality late on Sunday night. He stated two men told him to stop on Ferozepur Road and said that their motorcycle has developed a technical snag. They asked Chetan for his help to drag the bike to a mechanic at Lodhi Club road and he agreed to help them.
-
Locals join Sikhs to protest against killing of two traders in Peshawar
Peshawar: The brutal killing of two Sikh traders by the Islamic State terrorists has saddened the people of northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and sparked protests by the community members as well as locals who demanded protection for minorities in the country. The victims were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal Bazaar in Sarband, about 17km from Peshawar. Police have registered a case of target killings and terrorism.
-
Temperature in Ludhiana dips by 3 notches; brace for thunderstorm today
After witnessing the hottest May 15 (45.8 C) in the last 52 years on Sunday, there was finally some relief from the scorching heat on Monday as cloudy weather conditions prevailed in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature in the city dropped by 3.76 C and was recorded at 42.2 C on Monday, but the minimum temperature rose by 3.8 C to 29.4 C.
