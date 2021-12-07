Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal skips SAD rally in Amarinder’s bastion
Sukhbir Badal skips SAD rally in Amarinder’s bastion

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal had to cancel his visit at the eleventh hour as he had to attend an urgent meeting in Delhi
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday skipped a rally in Patiala, the constituency former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh represents in the Punjab assembly.

The rally was organised by party candidate from Patiala Urban segment Harpal Juneja. A motorcycle rally was also held as scheduled.

Juneja said he received message that the party president had to attend an urgent meeting in Delhi and had to cancel his visit at the eleventh hour. “Another rally will be planned in the coming days,” he said.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said Sukhbir will address a rally in the Patiala urban constituency in near future. “We have a tight schedule and he has to cancel his visits at times,” he added.

