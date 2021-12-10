Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sukhbir congratulate farmers for ‘historic’ victory

Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday congratulated the farmers for their historic victory.

In a statement, Sukhbir said the victory on the borders of Delhi was a win for the entire farming community of the country.

“The annadaata has given a clear-cut message to the rulers of the country that no laws can be framed on agriculture without taking them into confidence,” he said, adding that SAD had forced the BJP-led government at the Centre to repeal the three agricultural laws, and also paved the way for making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right.

Sukhbir welcomed the farmers’ decision to return to their homes. “Your peaceful and democratic protest and sacrifices will be remembered for the years to come,” he said, while remembering those who sacrificed their lives during the year-long stir.

