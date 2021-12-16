Sukhpal Khaira’s custody can’t be enhanced merely for indolence of ED: High court

Sukhpal Singh Khaira can’t be put to custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) merely for indolence and lethargy of the agency, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said while rejecting agency’s plea for his further custody.

In the detailed order released on Wednesday, the high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur said that the application moved by the ED before a trial court seeking seven days’ remand of the Congress leader was only “cast in a most perfunctory and mechanical mould than in an iron cast required by the law”.

It was on Tuesday that the high court had dismissed the ED plea for the custody of the Congress leader in the money laundering case. The ED arrested Khaira, a former Punjab MLA, on November 11 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He remained in the ED custody till November 18 but the central agency sought remand for seven more days from a trial court in Mohali, which was declined.

The ED had appealed against this order in the high court, claiming that Khaira’s custody was required to determine the role of various other persons and to ascertain the trail of transactions. Further, it was argued that he is still to be confronted with the voluminous evidence and that he could not be questioned on some days due to public holidays. The ED had also alleged non-cooperation from him and termed it deliberate concealment of material evidence with the intent to jeopardise the investigation.

Khaira had told the high court that even prior to his arrest, he had been repeatedly summoned on 11 occasions, and during that period, 88 hours were spent by the officials with him. During the eight days in custody, only 38 questions were put to him and that only 90 minutes per day were utilised by the ED officials to interrogate him. “The afore echoings borne in the impugned order, coupled with the factum that the learned court concerned has also traversed through all the relevant records appertaining to the bank accounts and statements of all concerned, rather naturally and tenably led the/remanding court, to make a valid conclusion, that the claim for police remand, as made by the special public prosecutor concerned, was unmeritworthy,” the high court said.

The bench further observed that the ED has not been able to produce any material suggestive that any of the Khaira’s arguments, carried in the impugned order, are false. “The consequence of the afore, is that the learned court concerned had tenably declined the claim (of ED) ..., as prima facie it would give a tool to the ED to unnecessarily harass the respondent-accused,” the court said, adding that the ED was given abundant opportunities to question him but it failed.

The ED initiated PMLA proceedings against Khaira in connection with a 2015 FIR. A court had convicted four persons and by the same order, Khaira was summoned as “additional accused”. In December 2017, Supreme Court stayed his summoning. Khaira, who joined Congress in June, has all along maintained that these proceedings are part of a “political vendetta”.