Sukhpal Khaira’s son points out ‘chinks’ in ED charge sheet against his father

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s son Mehtab Singh on Friday issued a statement saying the Enforcement Directorate’s challan (referring to charge sheet) “exposes the deep-rooted conspiracy to malign, intimidate and harass my father”, besides a mischievous attempt to keep him out of the election frame.

As reported by HT on Friday, the central agency has filed a charge sheet against Khaira under the money-laundering charges for allegedly having links with drug smugglers. The agency has said Khaira’s expenses were in excess of his income.

Mehtab said, “The ED while raiding our premises on March 9, 2021, had led loose a plethora of allegations, targeting my father as an international drug kingpin, having fake passports, having illegal foreign currency/donations, amassing ill-gotten wealth through drug money etc., but in its challan, it has miserably failed to prove any of the charges and has assumed the role of a mere income tax inspector.”

He said the charge sheet contains no mention of illegal foreign funds to the tune of $ (US) 1.19 lakh collected by my father as alleged at the time of his arrest on November 11 last year.

“The web of concocted lies built by the ED in its 80-page challan only revolves around ₹3.82-crore difference between our income and expenditure from April 2014 to March 2020. The ED which claims to be the premier agency of India to prevent money laundering stooped to a low to investigate the marriage expenses of my sister’s and my marriage in 2016 and 2019, respectively, and small renovation of our Chandigarh house. Surprisingly, while indicating a difference of ₹3.82 crore in our income and expenditure for a period of six years (2014 to 2020), the ED has wilfully and purposely ignored to include our two agricultural loan limit accounts of Union Bank of India and the regional Capital Bank, Kapurthala, to the tune of ₹2 crore raised by my father for the purpose of said marriages,” Mehtab Singh said.

“Similarly the ED did not take into account approximately ₹60 lakh received during the said weddings, or loans raised from closed friends and relatives; and most importantly, our family agricultural income of ₹1.5 crore (approx) during these six years, which sufficiently explains the said difference between our income and expenditure,” he added.

The ED, without providing any proof or evidence, has verbally attributed the ₹3.82 crore as the proceeds of crime (drug money) received from Gurdev Singh (mastermind of 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling racket), he said.