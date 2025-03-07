Sukhu-led Congress govt diverting funds of central schemes : Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda accused Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of “diverting” central funds. BJP national chief JP Nadda (Source: X)

“We (Centre) sent money for building houses and roads, but the current Congress government used that money to pay salaries and pensions,” said Nadda addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur, lashing out at state government.

“This is what happens if power goes into the wrong hands. When disaster hit Himachal did any big Congress leader pay visit. Congress leaders who call Himachal their home visit Himachal for vacations but were missing during the time of disaster,” said Nadda.

It may be mentioned that Himachal government has been accusing Narender Modi-led Union government of indifferent treatment. The state government has been alleging that Government of India did not provide any help to the people of the state for relief and rehabilitation works and failed to even release ₹9,042 crore Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA).

He said, “Congress can only write the story of destruction and BJP always writes the story of development” adding, “Himachal still has a liability of ₹355 crore under Ayushman Bharat, along with this, this government is not able to run even a good scheme like HimCare in the state. In such scenario they claim to fulfil their poll guarantees.”

Nadda also targeted Congress high command, and said, “Congress party is going through a phase of mental bankruptcy....It has become a party of brother, sister and mother and not of workers, the Congress party does not have any kind of principles or vision.”

“I am the health minister, I can fix eyes but cannot give vision, now if the Congress party cannot see anything, then what is our fault in that,” said Nadda while listing out achievements of BJP government in the Centre to counter the claim of Congress government regarding increasing unemployment in the country.

Retorting, principal advisor to the chief minister (media) Naresh Chauhan, said, “Since day one we are asking BJP leaders to share details of the funds released to the disaster hit Himachal. Leaving the petty politics aside, Nadda who hails from the state should help the state gets its due. He has been provided an opportunity so he should work for the welfare of people of the state leaving behind politics”.