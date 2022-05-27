Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to 30. “The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” it said.

Parents of students had been urging the government to announce the summer vacation amid the ongoing heat wave.

Earlier, the state government had announced that students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.

On May 5, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the ‘E-Adhigam scheme’ under which 5 lakh tablets are being distributed among students of Classes 10 and 12.

This year, the students of board classes will attend online classes and the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, is training government school teachers to use the tablet for conducting online classes.