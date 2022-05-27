Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that the summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1.
According to a notice issued by the Directorate of School Education, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to 30. “The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” it said.
Parents of students had been urging the government to announce the summer vacation amid the ongoing heat wave.
Earlier, the state government had announced that students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.
On May 5, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the ‘E-Adhigam scheme’ under which 5 lakh tablets are being distributed among students of Classes 10 and 12.
This year, the students of board classes will attend online classes and the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, is training government school teachers to use the tablet for conducting online classes.
-
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
-
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
-
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
-
No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
-
Pune crime branch bust gang involved in land grabbing racket; 7 held
After receiving inputs from the Military Intelligence unit of the Army's Southern Command, the Pune city police have busted a racket of property agents involved in selling and mortgaging lands across the state after creating bogus forged government documents. According to the crime branch, to date, seven agents have been nabbed and scores of property documents at the property registration offices and land records offices are under investigation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics