Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sunil Jakhar's advice for Punjab Police day after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
chandigarh news

Sunil Jakhar's advice for Punjab Police day after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said the Punjab Police should do a non-political assessment of the people whose security has been withdrawn.
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar.(PTI file)
Updated on May 30, 2022 12:40 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at the AAP-led government “deteriorating situation of law and order” in Punjab, a day after famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. The incident took place a day after the Bhagwant Mann government curtailed Moose Wala's security cover.

Jakhar said the Punjab Police should do a non-political assessment of the people whose security has been withdrawn. 

“The deteriorating situation of law and order in Punjab has been exposed. The police are investigating the matter. For people whose security has been withdrawn, Punjab Police should do a non-political and unbiased threat assessment of them professionally,” news agency ANI quoted Jakhar as saying. 

Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said this incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

Moose Wala, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

RELATED STORIES

According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Balkaur Singh, father of Moose Wala, has written to chief minister Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency.

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sunil jakhar punjab police sidhu moose wala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP