Sunil Jakhar's advice for Punjab Police day after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at the AAP-led government “deteriorating situation of law and order” in Punjab, a day after famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. The incident took place a day after the Bhagwant Mann government curtailed Moose Wala's security cover.

Jakhar said the Punjab Police should do a non-political assessment of the people whose security has been withdrawn.

“The deteriorating situation of law and order in Punjab has been exposed. The police are investigating the matter. For people whose security has been withdrawn, Punjab Police should do a non-political and unbiased threat assessment of them professionally,” news agency ANI quoted Jakhar as saying.

Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said this incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site.

Moose Wala, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Balkaur Singh, father of Moose Wala, has written to chief minister Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency.

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

