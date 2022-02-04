Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sunil Jakhar’s remark: BJP’s Shekhawat slams Congress for ‘selective secularism’
chandigarh news

Sunil Jakhar’s remark: BJP’s Shekhawat slams Congress for ‘selective secularism’

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat asks Congress whether it was a pre-condition not to be a Hindu to become Punjab CM
Union jal shakti minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union jal shakti minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday questioned the “selective secularism” of the Congress by refusing to make Sunil Jakhar chief minister because of his religion.

“By Jakhar’s own admission, he was not made the CM despite having the support of 42 of the 79 MLAs because he was a Hindu and some leaders in the party believed that only a Sikh should hold the top post,” Shekhawat said in a statement.

“I want to ask the Congress whether for becoming Punjab CM is it a condition that one has not to be a Hindu. Why shut your doors of chief ministership on someone just for his religion?” he asked.

The BJP leader also ridiculed the Congress’ projection of “joint leadership” for fighting the assembly elections. “When you already have slammed the doors on someone just for his religion, why put up his pictures on hoardings and banners now?” he asked, saying this is a cruel joke on someone like Jakhar who has spent his entire life in the Congress.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP