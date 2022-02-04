Sunil Jakhar’s remark: BJP’s Shekhawat slams Congress for ‘selective secularism’

Union jal shakti minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday questioned the “selective secularism” of the Congress by refusing to make Sunil Jakhar chief minister because of his religion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“By Jakhar’s own admission, he was not made the CM despite having the support of 42 of the 79 MLAs because he was a Hindu and some leaders in the party believed that only a Sikh should hold the top post,” Shekhawat said in a statement.

“I want to ask the Congress whether for becoming Punjab CM is it a condition that one has not to be a Hindu. Why shut your doors of chief ministership on someone just for his religion?” he asked.

The BJP leader also ridiculed the Congress’ projection of “joint leadership” for fighting the assembly elections. “When you already have slammed the doors on someone just for his religion, why put up his pictures on hoardings and banners now?” he asked, saying this is a cruel joke on someone like Jakhar who has spent his entire life in the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}