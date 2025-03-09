Sunjay Kapur takes charge as CII northern region chairman

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region announced new office-bearers for 2025-26 on Saturday. Sunjay Kapur is the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer. (HT)

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer, was elected as the chairman, while Puneet Kaura, the managing director and CEO of Samtel Avionics, an avionics manufacturer, will serve as the deputy chairman. Together, they aim to steer CII northern region across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and three Union territories—Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Our strategic roadmap focuses on six key priority areas to drive industrial growth and policy reforms — policy advocacy, growth and inclusiveness, strengthening MSMEs, membership engagement, skill development, and innovation and sustainability. A key imperative is to fortify the connection between MSMEs, startups, and academia, creating a synergy that amplifies the region’s inherent strengths and unlocks new opportunities for economic growth,” said Kapur.