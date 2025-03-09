Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunjay Kapur takes charge as CII northern region chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer, was elected as the chairman, while Puneet Kaura, the managing director and CEO of Samtel Avionics, an avionics manufacturer, will serve as the deputy chairman

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region announced new office-bearers for 2025-26 on Saturday.

Sunjay Kapur is the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer. (HT)
Sunjay Kapur is the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer. (HT)

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive systems manufacturer, was elected as the chairman, while Puneet Kaura, the managing director and CEO of Samtel Avionics, an avionics manufacturer, will serve as the deputy chairman. Together, they aim to steer CII northern region across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and three Union territories—Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Our strategic roadmap focuses on six key priority areas to drive industrial growth and policy reforms — policy advocacy, growth and inclusiveness, strengthening MSMEs, membership engagement, skill development, and innovation and sustainability. A key imperative is to fortify the connection between MSMEs, startups, and academia, creating a synergy that amplifies the region’s inherent strengths and unlocks new opportunities for economic growth,” said Kapur.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On