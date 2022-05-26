Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA arrests key Jaish operative
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the April 22 terror attack case in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station, which had left a CISF ASI and two Jaish suicide attackers dead in a six-hour-long gun battle.
The key accused has been identified as a Jaish operative Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Pulwama district.
“The case pertains to indiscriminate firing upon the security personnel, during a joint search operation in the area of Sunjuwan by unknown terrorists in which an ASI of CISF SP Patel was martyred and 10 others were injured,” said an NIA spokesperson.
The security forces had retaliated and killed the two terrorists on the spot. The case was initially registered in the Bahu Fort police station dated April 22 and was re-registered by the NIA on April 26.
“Investigation has revealed that accused Abid Ahmad Mir is an over-ground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay. He was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM. He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused in the commission of the crime,” said the spokesperson.
Further investigation into the case continues.
On May 10, an NIA court had remanded three accused to 20 days of judicial custody.
The three accused were sent to 20 days of judicial custody by the Special NIA court. They were Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in the Jalalabad area of Sunjuwan in Jammu, truck driver Bilal Ahmed Wagay of Kokarnag in Anantnag and his helper Ishfaq Chopan who had picked up terrorists in a medium-sized truck from the border in Supwal area of Samba.
The two Jaish suicide attackers were eliminated in a six-hour gunbattle. The attack had come two days before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palli in Samba, which was just 17 km away from Jalalabad.
On April 24 when the PM had to address a rally at Palli, a powerful blast had taken place at Laliana, just 8 km away from the PM’s rally venue.
The truck in which two Jaish suicide attackers were ferried from Supwal to Jalalabad was laden with vegetable crates and had a well-made cavity to hide the terrorists.
The case had been registered under Sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA; 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of the IPC and 7 /27 of the Arms Act.
