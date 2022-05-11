Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA court sends three accused to 20-day judicial custody

: A special NIA court here on Tuesday sent three accused of the April 22 Sujuwan terror attack case on 20-day judicial remand.

The terror attack on the CISF bus at Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station on April 22 had left CISF ASI SP Patel dead and 10 other jawans injured.

The two Jaish suicide attackers were eliminated in a six-hour gunbattle. The attack had come two days before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palli in Samba, which was just 17 km away from Jalalabad.

On April 24 when PM had to address a rally at Palli, a powerful blast had taken place at Laliana, 8 km away from the PM’s rally venue.

“The three accused were sent to 20-day judicial custody by the special NIA court. They are Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in the Jalalabad area of Sunjuwan in Jammu, truck driver Bilal Ahmed Wagay of Kokarnag in Anantnag and his helper Ishfaq Chopan who had picked up terrorists in a medium-sized truck from the border in Supwal area of Samba,” said officials.

The truck in which two Jaish suicide attackers were ferried from Supwal to Jalalabad was laden with vegetable crates and had a well-made cavity to hide the terrorists.

The BSF on Wednesday detected a trans-border tunnel on the 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border in the same Samba sector, a day after sweets on at least three to four places on the international border and at two places on the Line of Control.

The trans-border tunnel that originated from Pakistan’s side of the international border was detected at Chak Faquira village in the Samba sector by the troops of the 48 Battalion of the BSF.

The NIA has already taken over the Sunjuwan encounter case.

The case had been registered under Sections 16,18 and 20 of the UAPA; Sections 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of the IPC and Sections 7 /27 of the Arms Act.

The NIA team had also visited Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil and inspected the site of the blast.

