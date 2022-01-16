Surge in Covid cases: Weekend restrictions back in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government reimposed fresh weekend restrictions on Saturday.

The move comes a day after the region recorded 2,456 infections – a 1,350% increase in cases against the 169 cases reported on January 1. This was the highest single-day increase in Covid cases in seven-and-a-half months

Officials, who met under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta held a weekly review meeting on Friday, and decided to take some additional control measures to check the spread of the disease. “There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends across J&K,” an order by the state executive committee (SEC) led by Mehta said.

Following the order, Jammu deputy commissioner Anshul Garg, in a tweet, said the complete restrictions on non-essential movements in the district is from Friday 9pm to Monday 6 am.

He clarified that “there shall be no restrictions on transport, essential services and activities and home deliveries during the weekend in Jammu.”

Prominent hospitals in Kashmir have stopped out patient facilities and will be offering tele-consultation for non emergency cases. The union territory has been witnessing a steep rise in novel Coronavirus cases since January 5.

From January 5 to 10, the Union Territory has seen between 400 to 700 daily cases. The number of active cases has jumped over 10,000 on Friday – increasing by 650% in the last two weeks.

Night curfew is already in place since January 6 and offline classes have been discontinued in educational institutions. The fresh SEC order said that all the government departments and offices shall minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions etc.

“All administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, institutions shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings,” the order said. The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering has been restricted to 25.

“Banquet Halls in all the districts are permitted to allow gathering up to 25 vaccinated persons (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours) or 25% of the authorised capacity, preferably in open spaces,” it said.

It has reiterated that cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% of the authorised capacity with due precautions.

The district administrations were directed to enhance their testing figures including RTPCR testing and expedite identification, isolation and micro- containment of the infection, besides speeding up vaccination drive in the 15-17 age category which is currently at 40%. They were asked to complete the vaccination in this age category within one week by raising the number of vaccination sites and decentralising the process.

(With inputs from Jammu)