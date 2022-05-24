Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP
chandigarh news

Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP

Surinder Pal Singh, the new Panchkula DCP, said keeping a check on increasing crime rate, traffic violations and ensuring the safety of women will be his top priorities
New Panchkula DCP Surinder Pal Singh. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Surinder Pal Singh, who took over as DCP, Panchkula, from DCP Mohit Handa, said keeping a check on increasing crime rate, traffic violations and ensuring the safety of women will be his top priorities. Handa has been transferred to Yamunanagar. The officer was earlier posted as AIG provisioning.

Panchkula DC asks officials to dispose of pending applications

Panchkula Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Monday directed departments concerned to take all applications received on Invest Haryana portal regarding various government services on priority basis and dispose of the same at the earliest. Kaushik made the statement while presiding over the meeting of the district-level clearance committee (DLCC) and district-level grievance committee (DLGC).

Man held with stolen bike with fake number plate

Chandigarh Police arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate affixed on it. Two more scooters and another motorcycle have also been recovered from the accused’s possession. Police said a patrolling team near the government school on Nayagaon road. They received a tip-off about the fake number plate and nabbed the accused, Simranjeet Singh of Sector 52D. Police later found out that the motorcycle had been reported stolen at the Government Railway police (GRP) police station in Ambala on Saturday. A case under was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

