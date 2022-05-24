Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP
chandigarh news

Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP

Surinder Pal Singh, the new Panchkula DCP, said keeping a check on increasing crime rate, traffic violations and ensuring the safety of women will be his top priorities
New Panchkula DCP Surinder Pal Singh. (Sant Arora/HT)
New Panchkula DCP Surinder Pal Singh. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 02:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Surinder Pal Singh, who took over as DCP, Panchkula, from DCP Mohit Handa, said keeping a check on increasing crime rate, traffic violations and ensuring the safety of women will be his top priorities. Handa has been transferred to Yamunanagar. The officer was earlier posted as AIG provisioning.

Panchkula DC asks officials to dispose of pending applications

Panchkula Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Monday directed departments concerned to take all applications received on Invest Haryana portal regarding various government services on priority basis and dispose of the same at the earliest. Kaushik made the statement while presiding over the meeting of the district-level clearance committee (DLCC) and district-level grievance committee (DLGC).

Man held with stolen bike with fake number plate

Chandigarh Police arrested a 26-year-old for allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate affixed on it. Two more scooters and another motorcycle have also been recovered from the accused’s possession. Police said a patrolling team near the government school on Nayagaon road. They received a tip-off about the fake number plate and nabbed the accused, Simranjeet Singh of Sector 52D. Police later found out that the motorcycle had been reported stolen at the Government Railway police (GRP) police station in Ambala on Saturday. A case under was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)

    Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C

    Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal. Prof Chaudhary was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.

  • Police booked the driver involved in the Ambala Range Rover mishap for misbehaving with police personnel. (HT File)

    Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police

    Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty. Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as a resident of Panipat, 26, Variyata Janglan, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.

  • Police arrested a Karnal man held in relation to a carjacking in Ambala-Chandigarh highway. (HT File)

    Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking

    Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal's Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court.

  • With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Uprooted trees, rain cause power outages in Ludhiana

    While rain and thunderstorm brought respite from the scorching heat, residents had to contend with long power outages across the district on Monday. With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas.

  • While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city’s maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2°C on Sunday, to 30.5°C. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury

    While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2C on Sunday, to 30.5C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4C. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out