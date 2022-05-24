Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP
Surinder Pal Singh, who took over as DCP, Panchkula, from DCP Mohit Handa, said keeping a check on increasing crime rate, traffic violations and ensuring the safety of women will be his top priorities. Handa has been transferred to Yamunanagar. The officer was earlier posted as AIG provisioning.
Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C
Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal. Prof Chaudhary was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.
Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police
Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty. Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as a resident of Panipat, 26, Variyata Janglan, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.
Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking
Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal's Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court.
Uprooted trees, rain cause power outages in Ludhiana
While rain and thunderstorm brought respite from the scorching heat, residents had to contend with long power outages across the district on Monday. With the high-velocity winds uprooting trees and branches power cuts, extending up to 12 hours were, witnessed in Model Town, BRS Nagar, Anand Nagar, Dugri, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines, Jalandhar Bypass, Industrial Area, Basant Avenue, Dholewal, Chandigarh Road, and Gill Road among other areas.
Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury
While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2C on Sunday, to 30.5C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4C. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May.
