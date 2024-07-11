Surprise guest: On a forage, Himalyan Ibex sighted near Amarnath cave shrine

A morning forage brought a Himalayan Ibex to south Kashmir’s Poshpathri, with wildlife officials reporting a sighting around 10-15 km from the Amarnath Cave — outside the nearby Overa-Aru Wildlife Sanctuary. The near Himalyan Ibex was sighted the Poshpathri camps established for the Amarnath pilgrims (HT)

They said the animal mostly found in the Overa-Aru Sanctuary at the heights of 3,000-5,000 metres was sighted near the Poshpathri camps established for the Amarnath pilgrims.

“It is a unique and endangered animal. Wherever it is found, it indicates the habitat is pristine,” wildlife warden Sohail Ahmad Wagay said, adding that the animal might have been drawn to the tents foraging for salt (laced food). “The animal is known to be fond of rock salt.”

Himalayan or Asiatic Ibex, a type of wild goat with curved horns, is a sturdy animal found in high altitude rugged areas of Himalayas. It is in the schedule 1 of J&K Wildlife Protection Act and also Indian Wildlife protection Act while having status of “least concern” on IUCN. It is spread over parts of upper Himalayas in Kashmir and Kishtwar in Jammu (the Pir Panjal Himalayan belt) and also Himachal.

In Kashmir, the animal is now mostly found in Overa-Aru Sanctuary which is a repository of different forests, lakes, glaciers, Himalayan peaks and animals spread over an area of 511 km in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Researchers say the population of the Ibex gets affected by predation pressure, winter duration, forage availability, and human activities.

“The place where the Ibex was sighted is actually its home range and the humans are in the animal’s habitat. The cave is in the upper reaches of the Himalayas,” said Wagay.

The Amarnath cave shrine, with a naturally forming ice stalagmite, is situated at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas with lakhs of pilgrims from across the country trekking and camping along the route annually.

A loss of habitat

Fragmentation and human intervention has affected the Ibex’s habitat.

“There has been habitat fragmentation of the animal. Earlier its range used to be very large in Kashmir as well as in Kishtwar but now the habitats have become isolated and fragmented owing to construction of roads,” Wagay said, adding, “There is human intervention as well, like trekking in higher reaches disturbing the animal habitat,” he added.

He said the numbers of the animal were less but there was no census of the animal.

The animal mostly feeds on grasses and rock moss and comes down from the higher reaches in winter owing to heavy snowfall. In summer it mostly stays in the upper Himalayas of Pir Panjal range.