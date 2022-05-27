Suspected Khalistani terrorists taken on production warrant by Punjab Police

Punjab-based suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep, who were arrested with explosives in Karnal earlier this month, were taken on production warrant by the Punjab Police.

They belong to Ferozepur district of Punjab and had admitted to delivery of several consignments of arms, explosives and drugs that they had received from Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, in different parts of the country.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the Punjab Police have taken them on a production warrant and will interrogate them in cases registered against them there.

Investigators said they will be taken to the spot near the international border in Ferozepur where they received the consignments through drones.

During police remand in Karnal, four men were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana on May 5 when they were arrested at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza.

Police had seized three IEDs in three metallic boxes (each weighing 2.5kg), a Pakistan-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, and ₹1.3 lakh in cash from them.

However, police had completed interrogation with other accused Parminder and Bhupinder and they were sent to judicial custody after the interrogation was completed.

NIA takes over probe in Karnal IED seizure case

NEW DELHI The NIA has taken over the investigation of the Karnal IED and ammunition recovery case in which four terror suspects were held by the Haryana Police earlier this month.

The MHA handed over the case to the NIA to probe the matter and the anti-terror agency registered an FIR this week.

“We took over Karnal IED recovery case this week,” a senior NIA official privy to the development said.

“Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) commander Harvinder Singh Rinda had shared a location with the four accused directing them to deliver the explosives to Adilabad, Telangana. Rinda is backed by Pakistan’s ISI. BKI had executed the 2021 Ludhiana blast with the help of Rinda,” the Haryana Police said.

Six held with weapons from Karnal, Kurukshetra

ROHTAK The STF of Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh unit on Thursday arrested six assailants from Karnal’s Tarawadi and Kurukshetra. The STF recovered eight pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

The accused are Vikas Sangwan, of Bhiwani, Ashu alias Swiggy, Vikas Rajput, of Hisar, Karnal’s Navjeet, Gurkirat and Maninder, of Kurukshetra.

STF Bahadurgarh in-charge Viveik Malik said they got information that a gang has been active in bringing weapons from MP and supplying the same in Haryana after contacting youths through Facebook and Instagram.

“We have arrested mastermind Vikas Sangwan, Navjeet and Gurkirat from Karnal’s Tarawadi with four pistols and two live cartridges. The remaining members of the gang were arrested from Kurukshetra. During primary investigation, it came to fore that Vikas had opened a hotel in Hisar, but he failed to run it. To earn money, he came into the crime world. He has been booked in half a dozen cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act and other offences,” Malik added.

Malik said they have handed over the assailants to Tarawadi and Kurukshetra police for further investigation.