Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in J&K’s Doda

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village, was apprehended by a joint search party of police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal during checking of vehicles at Thathri on Saturday, the officials said.

They said a pistol, two magazines and nine rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorist.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was being handled by Mohd Amin alias “Muzamil” alias “Haroon” alias “Umar”, a terrorist from Doda who is presently operating from Pakistan, the officials said.

They said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Thathri and further investigation is on.

Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in Shopian gunfight

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, while paying tributes to its two soldiers killed in Saturday’s Shopian encounter, said that they gave their lives while saving people.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps commander, and all ranks paid homage to the slain soldiers Sepoy Chavan Romit Tanaji and Sepoy Santosh Yadav, who were killed at Chermarg in Shopian. A local LeT militant, Abdul Qayoom Dar, was also eliminated in the encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two brave hearts gave the supreme sacrifice, while saving civilian lives, ensuring zero collateral damage to civilian lives and property,” said PRO (Defence) Srinagar, Lt Col Emron Musavi.

The army said that Tanaji, 23, had joined the army in 2017. He belonged to Lokmanya Nagar village of Thane in Maharashtra and is survived by his mother.

Santosh Yadav, 28, had joined the army in 2015 and is survived by his wife. He belonged to Tadva village of Rudrapura in UP’s Deoria.