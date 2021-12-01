‘Suspended’ Patiala mayor Sanjeev Bittu attends office, locks horns with his deputy

A day after moving the Punjab and Haryana high court against his “suspension” by the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) general house from the mayoral post, Sanjeev Sharma Bittu on Tuesday attended his office, claiming he still was the city mayor.

A high drama took place when Bittu and senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi, who was given the charge of acting mayor, chaired meetings with officials and listened to grievances of the general public.

The state government is yet to take any decision on Bittu suspension.

“I am still the mayor as the House members resorted to undemocratic means to suspend me from the post. Moreover, there is neither any decision on my suspension nor anyone was given the officiating charge,” said Bittu.

Yogi said Bittu has completely failed to maintain the sanctity of the House. “The House has already suspended him and appointed me as acting mayor,” he said.

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra said he failed to understand in which capacity Bittu attended office on Tuesday. “The MC general House is supreme and its decision must be respected. The mayor has already lost majority among elected councillors and therefore he has no right to sit on the mayoral chair,” Mohindra said.

He added that the government is already examining the proceedings sent by the MC on the mayor’s suspension.

“The decision in this regard will be taken soon,” Mohindra said.

On November 25, Bittu was suspended after he failed to prove majority in a high-voltage meeting held in the presence former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his bête noire cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra.

The House has 60 councillors, including 59 from the Congress. Most of them were given tickets on the recommendation of Amarinder’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur. Of the total House strength of 63 (after including the three MLAs), 35 councillors voted against Bittu, while 25 voted in his favour. Two members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) abstained from voting.