Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Table Tennis tournament: Neha, Gurmeet bag titles on concluding day
chandigarh news

Table Tennis tournament: Neha, Gurmeet bag titles on concluding day

Neha Singh of Chandigarh won the double titles in women and U-17 girl’s single categories, respectively; while Gurmeet from Kangra ( HP) bagged the mens’ single title on the concluding day of fourth Manna Singh Memorial OpenTable Tennis Tournament
In a tough fight, Gurmeet outwitted Roopam from Jalandhar by 11-7,11-9,8-11,9-11 and 15-13 to clinch the men’s single title in Table Tennis Tournament on the concluding day of tournament (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On the concluding day of fourth Manna Singh Memorial OpenTable Tennis Tournament, Neha Singh of Chandigarh won the double titles in women and U-17 girl’s single categories, respectively; while Gurmeet from Kangra ( HP) bagged the mens’ single title on Tuesday.

In the women’s singles match, Neha Singh outclassed her namesake Neha from Jalandhar by 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6. In the U-17 girl’s single match, Neha defeated Pelf from Chandigarh by 11-9, 11-13, 11-5,11-7. However In the U-19 girl’s single , Pelf outplayed Neha Singh by 11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9.

In a tough fight, Gurmeet outwitted Roopam from Jalandhar by 11-7,11-9,8-11,9-11 and 15-13 to clinch the men’s single title.The U-17 boy’s single title went to Sagar from SAS Nagar who defeated Parardh PuriI by 11-8,11-7,11-7. In the U-19 Boy’s single finals, Pritish Sood from Chandigarh beat Harkirat from Chandigarh by 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9 to clinch the title.

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu gave away the prizes to the winners.

RELATED STORIES

Other results

In women’s veterans single 39 plus final clash, Anu Sharma beat Pormila by 3-0. Manav beat Hira Goswami by 3-2 in men’s veterans single 39 plus final clash. Hira Goswami defeated Vinahy Chopra by 3-1 in men’s veterans single 49 plus final clash. Vinay Chpra outwitted Rajminder Singh by 3-2 in men’s veterans single 59 plus final clash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP