Table Tennis tournament: Neha, Gurmeet bag titles on concluding day

On the concluding day of fourth Manna Singh Memorial OpenTable Tennis Tournament, Neha Singh of Chandigarh won the double titles in women and U-17 girl’s single categories, respectively; while Gurmeet from Kangra ( HP) bagged the mens’ single title on Tuesday.

In the women’s singles match, Neha Singh outclassed her namesake Neha from Jalandhar by 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6. In the U-17 girl’s single match, Neha defeated Pelf from Chandigarh by 11-9, 11-13, 11-5,11-7. However In the U-19 girl’s single , Pelf outplayed Neha Singh by 11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9.

In a tough fight, Gurmeet outwitted Roopam from Jalandhar by 11-7,11-9,8-11,9-11 and 15-13 to clinch the men’s single title.The U-17 boy’s single title went to Sagar from SAS Nagar who defeated Parardh PuriI by 11-8,11-7,11-7. In the U-19 Boy’s single finals, Pritish Sood from Chandigarh beat Harkirat from Chandigarh by 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9 to clinch the title.

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu gave away the prizes to the winners.

Other results

In women’s veterans single 39 plus final clash, Anu Sharma beat Pormila by 3-0. Manav beat Hira Goswami by 3-2 in men’s veterans single 39 plus final clash. Hira Goswami defeated Vinahy Chopra by 3-1 in men’s veterans single 49 plus final clash. Vinay Chpra outwitted Rajminder Singh by 3-2 in men’s veterans single 59 plus final clash.