Tajpur Road STP : Monitoring committee given a week to resolve hiccups

With Ludhiana’s rank slipping in the Swachh Survekshan, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Tuesday asked the monitoring committee constituted to look into the Tajpur Road sewage treatment plant project to resolve all hiccups impeding the project’s progress within a week.

The monitoring committee said they needed more land to build a waste disposal plant near the gaushala. It said that if the plant was set up using new technology, 60-acres of land would be enough. “In future, the capacity of the plant can be increased, if there is a corresponding increase in discharge,” it said, recommending a pipeline between the Gaushala and Upkar Nagar.

The committee also said that officials in Chandigarh were not giving the green light to the proposals, to which the minister said he would intercede in the matter.

After the meeting, the businessmen of Focal Point also met the minister and mayor, and demanded that construction work on roads in the Focal Point area be started at the earliest.

Ashu meets six park management committees

Ashu also met with the representatives of six park management committees at BRS Nagar. The minister was accompanied by area councillor Hari Singh Brar and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. After hearing their grievances, Ashu handed the committee a cheque of ₹4.5 lakh for the development and beautification of parks.