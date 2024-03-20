Take online permission to run ads on social media: Ludhiana admn to leaders

A meeting was held with the representatives of different political parties by assistant returning officer (ARO), Ludhiana East, cum municipal corporation joint commissioner Chetan Bunger on Wednesday at MC Zone-A office. Assistant returning officer (ARO), Ludhiana East, cum municipal corporation joint commissioner Chetan Bunger said that for organising rallies or any other political activity, the parties have to take online permissions 48 hours prior to the event. (HT File Photo/for reference)

The meeting aimed to brief the representatives of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) among others, about the model code of conduct and to ensure its compliance during the Lok Sabha elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bunger said the representatives are required to seek online permission to run advertisements on electronic and social media platforms. Only the pre- certified advertisements would be allowed and the parties should take permission before issuing advertisements even if it is for social media. The expenditure on these advertisements would be added to the election expenditure account. Meanwhile, all the pamphlets, posters and handbills must carry the name of the publisher and printer. Besides, the number of printed copies and a declaration of publisher must be submitted with all the information regarding the publication.

Bunger added that for organising rallies or any other political activity, the parties have to take online permissions 48 hours prior to the event. The parties also need to obtain consent of the owners before installing posters and banners on private property and the consent letter should be submitted with district election officer. No religious place or school should be used for campaigning. The parties have also been asked to submit a ‘worry list’, if anything bothers them during the elections.

The meeting was held on the directions of district election officer (DEO) cum deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.