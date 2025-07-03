Take the wheel of road repairs, Chandigarh MC chief writes to UT admn

Having missed two consecutive road repair seasons amid a debilitating fund crunch, the Chandigarh municipal commissioner has finally knocked on the UT administration’s door, urging it to take over the city’s main sector-dividing roads (V-3) for recarpeting and maintenance. As per sources, UT’s engineering wing is ready to take over the responsibility, but the final approval is pending from Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT file photo)

The move comes nearly three months after the MC House had rejected the proposal in March, citing fears of permanently losing control over the 262-km road network in question.

Despite strong opposition then, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has now written to the UT administration to step in to salvage the crumbling roads before another crucial road repair window is lost.

“Due to scarcity of funds, the riding surface of these main roads needs immediate attention. There are a total 68 roads under V-3 head, totalling 262 km in length, and as per practice, the roads are recarpeted after physical verification every five years and hence approximately 1/5th of the total length of these roads is carpeted every year. But due to scarcity of funds, the work of carpeting of the last three years is pending. The total cost involved for carpeting these roads is approximately ₹26 crore,” MC had clarified in the agenda, which was strongly opposed by councillors in March this year, who believed that transferring roads will mean no additional financial help from the Chandigarh administration.

However, the rejection of the agenda had invited a dissent note from the commissioner, who had stressed on the urgent need for road repairs.

“Road recarpeting requires significant funds, which we do not currently have. My priority is public welfare, and this is not the first time that MC has considered transferring roads to the UT for maintenance. It has happened in the past, with provisions to reclaim them after three to five years, subject to House approval. However, without funds, MC will not be able to recarpet any roads this season,” he had said in his dissent note.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla was also in support of the proposal, citing conditions to reclaim the roads once MC’s financial condition improves.

“The MC House is supreme. If councillors had rejected the proposal for public welfare, the decision should have been respected. If roads are transferred to UT, it will be difficult to take them back. Also, if transferring roads to UT is the only solution, why doesn’t MC hand over all its responsibilities to UT and wash its hands off the financial crunch?” remarked AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra.

Congress councillor and senior deputy mayor Taruna Mehta said, “Most roads in the city are in poor condition. Instead of taking over the V-3 roads, the Chandigarh administration should give financial support to MC to re-carpet all roads.”

The civic body maintains a road network of 2,000 km throughout Chandigarh, accounting for 60% of the total city roads. This includes various types of roads, such as V-3 (sector dividing road), V-4 (shopping street), V-5 (sector circulation road), V-6 (access roads to houses), and parking lots in various sectors, rehabilitation colonies and villages.

Road carpeting is typically carried out in the October-November and March-April periods, as these months provide the ideal weather conditions for the process.

Excessive heat in summer, and moisture in monsoon and winter affect the quality and durability of the work.

However, the last two carpeting cycles slipped through MC’s fingers amid its fiscal crunch, further worsening road conditions.

All development projects in Chandigarh remain stalled since May 2024 amid the civic body’s persistent struggle to meet monthly liabilities.

Already staring at a ₹200-crore deficit from fiscal 2024-25, MC is sailing through another tough year, with the UT administration allocating a grant-in-aid of just ₹625 crore for FY 2025-26 against its demand of ₹1,704 crore.