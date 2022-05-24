Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to arm themselves, stokes political row

AMRITSAR: The Akal Takht acting jathedar’s message to the Sikhs to arm themselves has kicked up a political storm with the Congress questioning the move and the chief minister asking the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons.

In a video message to the community on the occasion of the 416th anniversary of ‘Gurgaddi Diwas’ (anointment day) of the sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Every Sikh should try to keep licensed weapons, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in gatka (Sikh martial art) and shooting.” He, however, did not explain what circumstances he is referring to.

The jathedar said that every Sikh should make himself or herself spiritually strong by reciting Gurbani and meditating. He should be healthy and stay away from drugs. “The drugs are destroying lives and families. They are killing our conscience and intellect. The only way out to stay away from drugs is to follow gurbani and adopt the company of sangat. These are the teachings of guru sahib,” he said.

“Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who initiated the concept of Miri-Piri, fought four battles against the then rulers and secured victory in all. He founded Sri Akal Takht Sahib and asked his disciples to become shastardhari (armed), besides becoming strong spiritually. He preached that every Sikh should learn horse riding and martial arts. His teachings are relevant even today,” the jathedar added.

Expressing serious concern over the matter, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Akal Takht jathedar to tell the reasons as to why Sikhs should possess licensed weapons. “Since he has called on the youth of one community, everyone would like to know, whether he feels any particular threat to the community that its youth need licensed modern weapons,” he said.

The PCC president said that since the jathedar holds an important and sensitive position in the Sikh community, whatever he says is always taken seriously. “In Punjab, majority of people get the licensed weapons in normal course. Moreover, there is no bar on anyone getting the arms license,” he said.

The jathedar’s remarks also drew a sharp reaction from chief minister Mann who asked him not to send out such a message. “Honourable, Jathedar Sri Akal Takh Sahib ji, your statement about weapons... Jathedar ji, you should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of that of possessing weapons. Jathedar sahab, we should give messages of peace, brotherhood and modern development rather than of modern weapons,” the chief minister tweeted.

Later, in a statement issued in Chandigarh, Mann said weapons don’t have any place in a congenial society. “We are living in a civilised society where the country is governed through the rule of law. Weapons don’t have any place in a congenial and harmonious society,” he said.

He added that the jathedar should focus on spreading the message of ‘Gurbani’, which envisages ‘sarbat da bhala’. It is the need of the hour to ensure that Punjab’s hard-earned peace is maintained at all costs, Mann said.

Already inimical forces are trying to disturb peace in the state, he said, adding that weapons in every household can further pose a serious challenge to the state’s peaceful atmosphere.

Reacting to the jathedar’s statement, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said it can be misleading. Punjab has gone through very dark times where death and destruction ruled. The hard-earned peace and social harmony should not be disturbed, Sharma said.

