Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to arm themselves, stokes political row
AMRITSAR: The Akal Takht acting jathedar’s message to the Sikhs to arm themselves has kicked up a political storm with the Congress questioning the move and the chief minister asking the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons.
In a video message to the community on the occasion of the 416th anniversary of ‘Gurgaddi Diwas’ (anointment day) of the sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Every Sikh should try to keep licensed weapons, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in gatka (Sikh martial art) and shooting.” He, however, did not explain what circumstances he is referring to.
The jathedar said that every Sikh should make himself or herself spiritually strong by reciting Gurbani and meditating. He should be healthy and stay away from drugs. “The drugs are destroying lives and families. They are killing our conscience and intellect. The only way out to stay away from drugs is to follow gurbani and adopt the company of sangat. These are the teachings of guru sahib,” he said.
“Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who initiated the concept of Miri-Piri, fought four battles against the then rulers and secured victory in all. He founded Sri Akal Takht Sahib and asked his disciples to become shastardhari (armed), besides becoming strong spiritually. He preached that every Sikh should learn horse riding and martial arts. His teachings are relevant even today,” the jathedar added.
Expressing serious concern over the matter, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Akal Takht jathedar to tell the reasons as to why Sikhs should possess licensed weapons. “Since he has called on the youth of one community, everyone would like to know, whether he feels any particular threat to the community that its youth need licensed modern weapons,” he said.
The PCC president said that since the jathedar holds an important and sensitive position in the Sikh community, whatever he says is always taken seriously. “In Punjab, majority of people get the licensed weapons in normal course. Moreover, there is no bar on anyone getting the arms license,” he said.
The jathedar’s remarks also drew a sharp reaction from chief minister Mann who asked him not to send out such a message. “Honourable, Jathedar Sri Akal Takh Sahib ji, your statement about weapons... Jathedar ji, you should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of that of possessing weapons. Jathedar sahab, we should give messages of peace, brotherhood and modern development rather than of modern weapons,” the chief minister tweeted.
Later, in a statement issued in Chandigarh, Mann said weapons don’t have any place in a congenial society. “We are living in a civilised society where the country is governed through the rule of law. Weapons don’t have any place in a congenial and harmonious society,” he said.
He added that the jathedar should focus on spreading the message of ‘Gurbani’, which envisages ‘sarbat da bhala’. It is the need of the hour to ensure that Punjab’s hard-earned peace is maintained at all costs, Mann said.
Already inimical forces are trying to disturb peace in the state, he said, adding that weapons in every household can further pose a serious challenge to the state’s peaceful atmosphere.
Reacting to the jathedar’s statement, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said it can be misleading. Punjab has gone through very dark times where death and destruction ruled. The hard-earned peace and social harmony should not be disturbed, Sharma said.
Classes under tin sheds: Chandigarh admn orders shift to nearby schools, assures new campuses
Taking note of parents' complaints of students being forced to attend classes under tin-shed roofs in sweltering heat at the Hallomajra government school, the UT administration on Monday announced that classes of senior students will be shifted to nearby schools upon resumption after the summer vacation. The administration had also decided to arrange for school buses to take students to the Makhan Majra government school.
Sexual harassment charge: HC grants bail to PTC MD, interim protection from arrest to others
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to PTC Rabinder Narayan and anticipatory bail to four others, including Nancy Ghuman, in a controversy surrounding Miss Punjaban beauty pageant, organised by the channel. The court passed the order while hearing bail pleas from Narayan and interim protection pleas from others. The court observed that the event continued even after the registration of FIR and it concluded without any further hurdle.
SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case
The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after Bony claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh. According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.
Bring petroleum products under GST: AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax or cut oil prices further to give relief to common people. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre to rein in inflation.
