Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army

A search operation launched in Tangdhar resulted in recovery of two AK series rifles, as many pistols and grenades along with 10 packets of narcotics, said army
The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on May 22, 2022 05:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.

“Alert troops on the anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists close to the LoC. They were fired upon, leading to elimination of one terrorist, while the other was injured. However, the injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side, taking advantage of darkness,” an army spokesperson said, adding that a search operation launched in the morning resulted in recovery of two AK series rifles, as many pistols and grenades along with 10 packets of narcotics.

