Tangdhar infiltrator was carrying drugs: Army
The army on Saturday said that the infiltrator killed on the LoC in Tangdhar was carrying drugs and his accomplice managed to flee towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The army termed the incident a narco-smuggling bid that was foiled on Friday.
“Alert troops on the anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists close to the LoC. They were fired upon, leading to elimination of one terrorist, while the other was injured. However, the injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side, taking advantage of darkness,” an army spokesperson said, adding that a search operation launched in the morning resulted in recovery of two AK series rifles, as many pistols and grenades along with 10 packets of narcotics.
Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar
Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday. Since the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, inside the tehsil office in Budgam's Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn't feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.
Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker
As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him. Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj. Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline.
Prolonged dry spell in HP: Rabi crop loss estimated at ₹207 crore
At the time when a prolonged dry spell coupled with soaring mercury across the country has triggered an unprecedented heatwave, the arid climatic conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh have caused extensive damage to the rabi crops. In March and April, the hill state recorded a rain deficit of over 90% and 89%, which is the highest in the last two decades. The wheat crop was the worst-hit with losses estimated at ₹121.31 crore.
Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees
Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges. According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.
Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak
AMRITSAR The special task force of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.
