Tarn Taran: Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted, 2 held

Tarn Taran Police on Thursday busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovering six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, from them, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Four 9mm Glock 26 and two .30-bore PX5 have been recovered from their possession (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran. Four 9MM Glock 26 and two .30-bore PX5 along with live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Their motorcycle, used for delivering weapon consignments has been impounded, the DGP said.

Yadav said that Surajpal was in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers identified as Rana and Sikander, who were using drones to drop consignments of arms and ammunition.

“Further investigations are going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, the DGP said, adding that more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 (6) (7)-(I) of the Arms Act at Valtoha police station in Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said that acting on reliable information, a police team of CIA staff conducted a targeted operation and apprehended the suspects.

“Further probe has revealed that after retrieving the weapon consignments, accused Surajpal used to supply it to different criminal modules. Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network to ascertain the total number of arms and ammunition received by the arrested accused so far,” the SSP said.