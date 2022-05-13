Tarn Taran incident: Police remand of 2 men held with IED extended by 2 days
TARN TARAN: A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the two men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX from Naushehra Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district by two days.
The IED, packed in a metallic black colour box and having a gross weight of over 2.5kg, was being transported from an abandoned government rest house building in the village to Ajnala town in Amritsar by Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala in Amritsar on May 8.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP investigation) Dev Dutt said: “The accused were presented before the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Tanveer Singh, which extended their police remand for two more days. Their questioning is required to ascertain the identity of the key accused Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala.”
Jobanjit, who is facing three cases under the NDPS Act and declared a proclaimed offender (PO), is suspected to be the prime accused of the module. According to the preliminary investigation, Joban had sent Bindu and Jagga to retrieve the IED by paying them ₹30,000.
A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “Joban is suspected to be in contact with some foreign-based handlers, who are operating on the instructions of some terror entities based in Pakistan. The IED appears to have been smuggled from across the border with the help of a drone.”
Police officials said the accused wanted to spread terror by targeting religious and public places. Baljinder, Jagtar and Joban were in contact with some gangsters and had been receiving funding through hawala from their foreign-based handlers, they added.
A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Bindu and Jagga at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.
