Tarn Taran: Man kills father, cremates body, at large

A man allegedly killed his father and performed his last rites in a haste overnight in Bahadur Nagar village that falls under the Khemkaran assembly constituency, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Satwinder Singh, has been absconding, officials said. Deceased Sukhwant Singh was an ex-serviceman. The police have registered an FIR.

According to the police, the man and his father had a dispute in the grain market over the sale of their paddy crop. The son allegedly opened fire using his father’s licensed .12-bore rifle. The police came to know about the incident from villagers. DSP Preet Inder Singh and SHO Gurmukh Singh from Valtoha police station reached the spot.

The DSP said accused Satwinder Singh, who was the lone son of Sukhwant, hurriedly cremated the body before fleeing. DSP Preet Inder said the ashes left after cremation were seized. “A case has been registered against Satwinder under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the statement of the deceased’s wife. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” he said.

Police said appropriate action would also be taken against the family and relatives of the deceased for attempting to destroy evidence.