Tarn Taran man who sheltered Mohali RPG attackers detained

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday night detained a man from Tarn Taran who gave logistics support to the two suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9.

The accused, Nishan Singh of Kulla village near the border town of Bhikhiwind, already faces 13 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, smuggling of arms and ammunition and drugs from across the border.

According to the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) records, 26-year-old Nishan was jailed in Faridkot in September 2021 and was out on bail since March 17. Nishan had been staying in Amritsar since then.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, Tarsem Masih said, “There is no one at Nishan’s village home. He left home around four years ago and had been living in Amritsar.”

A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that Nishan was arrested recently from Amritsar by a team of Faridkot police following the arrest of a few gangsters.

Nishan was among 48 people booked for having contact with Pakistani smugglers and possessing Pakistani SIM cards in 2014. In this case, Nishan was accused of smuggling heroin, fake currency and arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

The first case against him was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patti police station. The other cases he faces are registered in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur district.

While in Faridkot jail, a smart phone along with a SIM card was recovered from him in January this year. Before that, he was lodged in Patti jail of Tarn Taran district. In July 2021, Nishan was found to be in possession of a mobile phone and drugs at the Patti jail. In 2019, a mobile phone was recovered from him in the Patti sub-jail.

Nishan’s detention comes after the police said they picked up two more suspects from across the state. He already faces five cases, including dacoity and under the Arms Act in Faridkot and Tarn Taran. He allegedly sheltered two other accused in Amritsar for three days before the RPG attack.