Tarn Taran man who sheltered Mohali RPG attackers detained
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday night detained a man from Tarn Taran who gave logistics support to the two suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9.
Also read: Rinda hiring ‘small-time criminals’ to spread terror in state, say cops
The accused, Nishan Singh of Kulla village near the border town of Bhikhiwind, already faces 13 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, smuggling of arms and ammunition and drugs from across the border.
According to the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) records, 26-year-old Nishan was jailed in Faridkot in September 2021 and was out on bail since March 17. Nishan had been staying in Amritsar since then.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, Tarsem Masih said, “There is no one at Nishan’s village home. He left home around four years ago and had been living in Amritsar.”
A senior police official said on condition of anonymity that Nishan was arrested recently from Amritsar by a team of Faridkot police following the arrest of a few gangsters.
Nishan was among 48 people booked for having contact with Pakistani smugglers and possessing Pakistani SIM cards in 2014. In this case, Nishan was accused of smuggling heroin, fake currency and arms and ammunition from Pakistan.
The first case against him was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patti police station. The other cases he faces are registered in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur district.
While in Faridkot jail, a smart phone along with a SIM card was recovered from him in January this year. Before that, he was lodged in Patti jail of Tarn Taran district. In July 2021, Nishan was found to be in possession of a mobile phone and drugs at the Patti jail. In 2019, a mobile phone was recovered from him in the Patti sub-jail.
Nishan’s detention comes after the police said they picked up two more suspects from across the state. He already faces five cases, including dacoity and under the Arms Act in Faridkot and Tarn Taran. He allegedly sheltered two other accused in Amritsar for three days before the RPG attack.
-
Fire destroys several offices at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna; no casualties
A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out at the Visvesvaraya Bhavan (also called the technical secretariat) on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg of state capital Patna. Fire tenders took nearly 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Some labourers who were trapped in the building were rescued by the fire department. According to Patan Sadar SDO Navin Kumar, the fire broke out around 7.30 am.
-
BBMP polls overdue for two years, SC verdict comes as wake-up call
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh while speaking to media persons in New Delhi. The SC was hearing a petition pertaining to the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister added that the BJP is ever ready for all elections.
-
SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order allowing trial against man for raping wife
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay the Karnataka High Court judgment which had refused to quash the case of marital rape filed against a husband on a complaint by his wife. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli did not order a stay on the proceedings of the trial and issued notice on the appeal filed by the husband against the High Court order.
-
North Bengaluru can add 3.5 lakh jobs by 2025: Report
A research conducted by the Brigade Group and Meraqi Research suggests that North Bangalore is the next growth destination in the IT space, and has potential to add at least another 3.5 lakh new jobs in the city by 2025. Rental demand is also set to grow with greater connectivity across the ever-growing city after the completion of the Namma Metro's phase 2 project construction.
-
D K Shivakumar: BJP minister met Cong leader M B Patil seeking protection
Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the state Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan met senior Congress MLA M B Patil seeking 'protection' against raising issues involving him in public platform. However, both Patil and Ashwath Narayan rubbished the charge saying there was no truth in it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics