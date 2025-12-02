Tarn Taran: Robbers shoot grocer dead, flee with cash

Two masked robbers on Monday shot dead a grocery shop owner and fled with all the money from the cash counter in broad daylight at Bhullar village of the district. According to the villagers, Daljit also had a flour mill behind the shop. His father Khazaan Singh is the former sarpanch of the village. (iStock)

The incident took place at 1.00 pm, said police. CCTV footage shows the robbers coming on a bike and entering the shop, which is on the outskirts of the village, and demanding money from the owner Daljit Singh, 42.

Daljit was at the shop with his wife Sarabjit Kaur and son Simranjit Singh. When Daljit Singh refused to give them money, a scuffle broke out. During the struggle, the robbers fired shots at Daljit Singh with their pistol, and he fell on the ground. As his wife and son rushed to help him, the assailants took money from the cash counter and fled. While fleeing, a passer-by tried to stop them by throwing stones but the robbers opened fire at him too. He, however, escaped unharmed.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said five teams have been deployed to trace the murderers. “We are very close to catching the accused,” he added.