TDI City, Sunny Basant residents protest exclusion from MC Mohali expansion

Representatives of 20 residents’ associations from TDI City and Sunny Basant sectors (74A, 92, 116, 117, 118, and 119) held a joint meeting, on Saturday to protest the exclusion of TDI City from the recently notified expansion of the municipal corporation (MC) in Mohali limits.

The meeting was convened to discuss the government’s October 21 notification, which expanded MC Mohali boundaries but left TDI City out. Members unanimously termed the move “unjustified” and resolved to take collective and lawful action to ensure inclusion of their township in the civic limits.

The associations decided to meet Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday to seek clarification and urge him to push for the inclusion of TDI City in the notification. If no satisfactory response is received, the residents announced they would hold a peaceful protest on October 29 outside the MLA’s office, with large-scale participation of residents carrying banners and placards.

The associations further resolved that if the MLA or the Aam Aadmi Party government fails to address the issue, they would boycott AAP and its candidates in future elections. The residents also plan to meet former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu to seek their support on the issue.

Written objections will be submitted to the MC by October 27. The associations also agreed to explore legal and constitutional remedies, including approaching the Punjab governor and the Punjab and Haryana high court, if the government does not amend the notification.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to remain united and continue efforts until TDI City is included in the MC Mohali limits.