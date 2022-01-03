Teachers’ strike: No clarity on PU exams; students in a fix

With university and college teachers’ strike over non-implementation of UGC pay scales entering its second month, students of Panjab University (PU) and affiliated colleges are confused over when the semester exams will be held.

The exams were earlier scheduled for December, but had to be deferred amid the strike. Even the practical exams were postponed after teachers suspended all the academic activities from December 1 onwards.

Nethala Janardan Karuna Tejesh, a law student at PU, said, “Students are in a state of confusion as we do not know when the exams will be conducted and we have received no update on the schedule. My exam was scheduled to start from January 1 and I waited till the last day of December for any announcements.”

The students said that they are majorly affected due to the ongoing strike, as they have no clarity on when it will end. They are also apprehensive of their academic session getting delayed. “The students are the main victims of the ongoing agitation of teachers and has left us stressed. Those who are from other cities are confused over where they should stay,” said a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

PU’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan said, “We are ready to start the semester exams as soon as the agitation gets over, with a short notice to the candidates.”

Left with no option: Teachers’ body

The teachers say that they are left with no option but to suspend academic activities, as their demands have not been fulfilled even after a month since they started the protest. Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “It is painful for us to disrupt the exams. The Punjab government should immediately resolve the matter so that students do not suffer.”

Teachers across five universities, over 150 colleges (government and aided) in Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), had declared an indefinite protest on December 1 to demand immediate implementation of the revised scales as per the seventh pay commission and withdrawal of Punjab government’s decision to delink the pay scales from UGC. They have suspended all academic activities since then.

