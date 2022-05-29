Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship
chandigarh news

Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 of Open Bridge Championship

During the Swiss round of game of Open Bridge Championship being held in Chandigarh, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 points, while NCR Blue was placed second with 92.56 points
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 Open Bridge Championship being held at Hotel Mount View, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View.

Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip’s Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.

Dr Sanghi’s side finished the second round in fourth place; they had 85.34 points. Bridge Masters and Defense secured the fifth and sixth positions with 84.75 and 83.96 points, followed by Team Pant and Team-3 of Punjab Bridge Association finished.

At the same time, Steel Strips-1 remained in the lead after two rounds of the Super League with 39.44 points. Rampage was in the second position with 31.64 points, followed by NCR Blue’s 28.66 points.

A total of 41 entries were also seen in the pairs event. Ambareesh Vadera and Girish Kumar took the lead after the first session with a 68.74% score. Sanjit Dey and Binod who finished their round with 65.92% to be placed second.

