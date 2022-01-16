Teen son, friends stole 17 lakh from Manimajra man’s house

Probing into the ₹17-lakh theft from a Manimajra house reported recently, police have apprehended the complainant’s teenaged son, along with his cousin and two friends, for the crime.

According to police, the complainant’s 13-year-old son and the other minor boys, aged 14, 16 and 17, were addicted to online games, and the youngest stole the money to buy gaming portal IDs from a 27-year-old resident of Behlana village.

The youth, identified as Suraj, alias Winter, has been arrested. Police have recovered ₹10.22 lakh cash, along with three Apple iPhones bought by two of the juveniles.

The complainant, who runs a pharmaceutical company in Motor Market, Manimajra, had reported the theft on January 12 after finding ₹17 lakh, which he had stored in a bedbox for home renovation, missing.

Detecting no sign of forced entry, police turned their investigation towards an insider’s role and zeroed in on the complainant’s teenaged son.

Police said lured by Suraj to buy online game IDs on discount, the teenager stole the money in three goes. The minors paid Suraj through various sources, including through shops in Indira Colony, Behlana and Shastri Nagar, and retained some money with them.

During investigation, Suraj disclosed that he was active on social media and online gaming portals, where he lured other players to buy IDs. “Hoping to flaunt these among their peers, teenagers fall in his trap,” said Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Manimajra.

A Class-12 passout, Suraj is married and works as a data entry operator.

Teens also blew money on clothes, mobile phones, air tickets

With the stolen money, three of the juveniles – the complainant’s nephew and his friends –bought latest Apple iPhones, shoes, jackets and jeans.

They even travelled to New Delhi and further to Patna by air, and returned by air as well. They had also booked air tickets from Chandigarh to New Delhi, but neither used them nor cancelled them. Besides, they secured some money in their bank accounts.

The four juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board through video conferencing and sent back to their parents, while Suraj will be produced in a court on Sunday.

With Suraj’s arrest, police have added Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the original theft case.

