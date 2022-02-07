Teen stabbed by group of govt school students in Panchkula’s Ramgarh

Police are on the lookout for a group of 8-10 to boys, who left a teenager seriously injured by stabbing him multiple times in Ramgarh on February 3.

The victim’s father, Jarnail Singh, 55, a truck driver from Daffarpur, Dera Bassi, told the police that his youngest son, Jagdev Singh, used to work with him as a helper.

On February 3, Jagdev and his two friends, Gaurav and Rajan, were attacked by 8-10 students of Government School, Ramgarh.

Jarnail said he took his son, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the chest, shoulders and abdomen, to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where finding his condition critical, doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

His son was still battling for life in the hospital’s emergency wing and not fit to give a statement, Jarnail stated in his complaint, wherein he alleged that the accused were from Ashiyana Colony in Panchkula.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station on Saturday night. Efforts are on to nab the assailants.

