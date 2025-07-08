Teen stabbed to death in Maloya

An 18-year-old youth was brutally murdered at the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Maloya on Monday evening. Police said the victim, along with his associates, had scuffled with the alleged attackers in Jhampur village in Mohali three days ago. The attackers had come to avenge that attack, said police. (HT City)

The victim, Daya, had gone to get his scooter repaired when he was attacked by a group of assailants who stabbed him multiple times, police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Maloya police station. Police said the victim as well as the accused are residents of Jhampur.