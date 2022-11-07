Tejas, Aarav shine at Panchkula’s Defence Open National Taekwondo Cup

Defence Taekwondo Club and Hallmark Public School jointly organised the third Defence Open National Taekwondo Cup 2022.

In the board-breaking competition, Tejas Shandieya of Defence Academy, Aarav Narwal of Hallmark School and Parinita won gold, while Vanya, Anhad Singh Gill and Arhaan of Defence Academy won bronze medals.

Jyoti Verma of the Defence Academy bagged gold in kyorugi, while Pihu and Daksh also came out on top in the poomsae competition. Simran won the silver medal.

In speed kicking, Udita clinched the gold medal, while Saanvi Garg, Anirudh Gupta and Harshleen won silver medals. Ariv Somvanshi, Atharva Patial and Kanav Kalia took home the bronze.

Grandmaster Lee Wan Yong, a 7 dan black belt from South Korea and master Gagan Goswami, founder of Defence Taekwondo Club, were present on the occasion.